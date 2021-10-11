Video: Re-live the moment Tony Adams traded CB for CF

Tony Adams celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday, and videos were being spread in support of his time with Arsenal.

One video which popped up was this beauty, where our former captain bombed forward as our side retrieved the ball from Everton, and he sprints at full pace beyond Steve Bould, holds his run in line with the defence to beat the offside trap, before sprinting in on goal from the ball over the top, and then finishes it with precision.

Adams was one hell of a player in his day, and this was surely a moment which was straight out of the training ground for Adams to make this run back in 1998.

Patrick