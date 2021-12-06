Video: Referee fails to punish stamp on Tomiyasu despite VAR intervention

Official Mike Dean has decided not to take action against Everton’s Ben Godfrey for a stamp to the face on Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

In real-time, it looked to be accidental, but upon seeing the replay numerous times I’m certain that the action was wholly deliberate.

Tomi ran past the winger, only to be clattered off the pitch, and Godfrey came in afterwards to leave a stud mark in the face of our summer signing, and I’m sure we see Ben look at the Japan international before attempting to appear to look away as he stamped on his man.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

The referee either doesn’t take enough time to look at the incident, or simply didn’t believe it was a clear and obvious deliberation, but both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in the Sky Studio agreed that he did in fact mean it.

Patrick