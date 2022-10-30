Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Quickfire Reiss Nelson double sends Arsenal into the 3-0 lead

Reiss Nelson has scored two quickfire goals to send Arsenal into a 3-0 lead over Nottingham Forest with over 30 minutes left to play.

The Gunners were on top early on when Bukayo Saka found Gabriel Martinelli to head home, but the English forward had to be replaced after succumbing to injury, and his replacement Nelson has now scored twice to put us well in the driving seat this afternoon.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

You now have to wonder just how many more we will add this afternoon as we look set to return to the top of the Premier League table.

