Video – Reiss Nelson gives Arsenal the lead over the champions

Well, that is a turn up for the books, everyone and their uncle writing Arsenal off as if we were a non-league team and what happens?

I tell you what happens, we put two goals past the so-called best team in Europe and deservedly so.

Liverpool may be dominating possession but Arsenal are frightening on the break and the Reds are struggling to cope.

It was an error from Liverpool but we know all about that and Alexandre Lacazette took full advantage to feed Reiss Nelson and bang, 2-1 to Arsenal.