Video: Relive Henry’s best Arsenal goals with me

This week we were told that Thierry Henry was as low as third on Alan Shearer’s all-time best Premier League goalscorers, so we just had to go back and relive his best moments.

The Frenchman is our club’s all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals in all competitions, with 175 of those coming in the top English division.

I’ve heard some (bitter and jealous) rival fans call him a tap-in merchant, but the sheer brilliance you are about to relive with me, shows just how creative and exceptional that Thierry was, and that was without a multi-billionaire surrounding a team around him…

Some will have you believe that Sergio Aguero is a better goalscorer than Thierry, but I challenge them to find a video that includes as many goals that are half as good as these above.

I’ll give Shearer allowances for picking himself as number one, given his record as the all-time goalscorer and given his more-than-expected bias, but Aguero I’m not willing to take freely.

Patrick