Video: Relive Mesut Ozil’s best goals, assists & Key Moments from 18-20

Mesut Ozil has become a key figure for Arsenal since Mikel Arteta came in as coach in December, so why not relive some of his better moments.

The German is one to come under the spotlight quite regularly, with his name the first called out for criticism, but his performances have improved of late.

Ozil has started in all 10 of the Premier League matches since the new coach came in, and I can’t recall a single time that he has been singled out for his performances since, although there was uproar when he was named as one of three so far unable to agree to a wage cut.

That has nothing to do with football however, and Arteta clearly sees him as an important player for the club, so just enjoy some of his best bits below.

Do fans need to get off Ozil’s back? Would he get as much criticism if his wage was on par with others?

Patrick