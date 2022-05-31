With the 21-22 campaign finally having come to an end, it is time for you to get your votes in for Arsenal’s Player of the Season award, with six players nominated this time around.

Last year’s winner Bukayo Saka will likely be amongst the favourites after yet another thoroughly impressive campaign, where he joined Emile Smith Rowe in getting into double figures for the first time in a PL campaign, with the latter also nominated.

Aaron Ramsdale could well be Saka’s strongest rival for this award after a truly impressive campaign which he started as second-choice before quickly stamping his authority over Bernd Leno.

Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka complete the nominees, and the official social media team have shared some of their stats this season to also help you pick your winner.

🙌 It's time to choose your 2021/22 Player of the Season! 🥁 The contenders… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe

🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Ramsdale

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben White 🗳 Cast your vote now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 30, 2022

I’m a little surprised that Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t in contention after his season, but he may not have featured enough with him starting the opening months of the season on the bench.

While I definitely thought Emile was going to be amongst the leaders in this back in December, his reduced minutes in the second-half of the campaign saw his form suffer also, and that leads me left with two players to decide on.

Cast your votes here.

Patrick

Video: The Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the merits of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section