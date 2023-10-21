Video – Rice pounces on Chelsea mistake to pull a goal back

So far it has been a poor performance from Arsenal and it is hard to argue that Chelsea did not deserve their 2-0 lead, however, Arsenal have got themselves back into the game thanks to a Declan Rice goal.

The Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made a poor clearance, leaving his goal wide open and the ball ended up going directly to Rice who took advantage and slotted the ball home from a good 25 yards.

There is still time for Arsenal to get something from this game, hopefully, the goal will lift them and give them the momentum they have so been lacking.