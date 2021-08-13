Arsenal News Gooner News

Video: Rival fans troll Arsenal as Ben White’s debut not going to script

All of our rivals have been waiting for their time to find a reason to troll Arsenal about their £50 Million signing of Ben White, and the smallest of highlights is the first of their attempts to get at us.

Today’s efforts will likely work however, as I’m sure it wouldn’t take much to get a rise out of me as I watch my beloved side trail 2-0 down to a newly-promoted side who started the match without a single player who had EVER made a starting line-up in the English top tier.

Today’s performance has been embarrassing, and a few injuries are not a good enough excuse for a club like ours.

Ben White however hasn’t been close to our worst player, but our rivals have no interest in that, unfortunately there is little comeback with the result going the way it is.


Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

How do you rate White’s performance so far today?

Patrick

  1. Lenohappy says:
    August 13, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    We don’t need new players we need a new coach. Arteta should go out on loan.

