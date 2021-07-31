Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Rob Holding opens up about mental health struggles ahead of Mind Series

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are to take part in a round-robin competition which kicks off tomorrow, to bring awareness to mental health and what the charity Mind is trying to help with.

The Emirates plays host to the opening leg of the tournament tomorrow when we play host to the Champions League winners, which will also prove as our most competitive opposition in pre-season thus far.

We will then take on rivals Tottenham next Sunday in our second and final clash of the competition, and Rob Holding has opened up about his struggles in the build-up to the Mind Series.

Can football play a big part in helping people work through their problems?

Patrick

