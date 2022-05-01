Video: Rob Holding’s first PL goal sends Arsenal into the lead

Rob Holding was a surprise inclusion in the Arsenal starting eleven with Ben White’s injury having been kept under wraps, but he is the man to have broken the deadlock against West Ham.

It has been a tight game so far, with very little chances coming at either end of the field, but we’ve managed to open the scoring late into the half. Rob Holding shrugged off his marker in the box at the corner to glance his header into the side of the Hammers goal to put us 1-0 up.

Arsenal lead through Rob Holding's first ever Premier League goal!! 💥 As it stands they will go back above Spurs! ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/I6wQsnDvYt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

It was the perfect header from Holding to put us ahead and send us back inside the top four, but there is a long way to go for the three points.

Patrick