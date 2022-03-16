Video: Roberto Firmino sets club record with goal against Arsenal

Roberto Firmino has doubled Liverpool’s lead over Arsenal to leave his side on the brink of victory, whilst taking his tally to nine goals against this side.

No player has more goals against the Gunners in the Merseyside club’s history after his latest strike after he came off the bench to punish our side, and there can be little complaint about the impressive fashion of his effort.

🗣️"What a touch, what a moment, what a substitution! Roberto Firmino doubles Liverpool's lead with a classy finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2E4U937ms — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

For one who is far from prolific, he somehow always finds a way to find his composure against us frustratingly enough, and time is now ticking down with our chances of getting any points now dwindling.

Patrick