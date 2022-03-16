Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Roberto Firmino sets club record with goal against Arsenal

Roberto Firmino has doubled Liverpool’s lead over Arsenal to leave his side on the brink of victory, whilst taking his tally to nine goals against this side.

No player has more goals against the Gunners in the Merseyside club’s history after his latest strike after he came off the bench to punish our side, and there can be little complaint about the impressive fashion of his effort.

For one who is far from prolific, he somehow always finds a way to find his composure against us frustratingly enough, and time is now ticking down with our chances of getting any points now dwindling.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Roberto Firmino

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Prince Ogbu Michael says:
    March 16, 2022 at 10:11 pm

    Why always him- Jota?
    He sent us out of Carling cup with his double.
    Again here he goes again.
    Well Arteta take note.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs