Video: Ronaldo joins the ‘100 club’ to give Man United hope

Manchester United have immediately responded to our second goal with Cristiano Ronaldo cutting Arsenal’s lead back down to one.

The Gunners had stormed into the early lead when Nuno Tavares latched onto the rebound inside the opening five minutes, before Bukayo Saka doubled our lead just after the half-hour mark.

Before the adrenaline had seeped from our veins our lead was cut to one, with Ronaldo sneaking inside the defender to put the cross away, scoring his 100th Premier League goal in the process

When Man Utd desperately needed a goal… Cristiano Ronaldo bags his 100th in the Premier League 😤 pic.twitter.com/MuciG9c8f1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

We’ve now gone into the break with our one-goal lead, and want to see more of the same over the coming 45 minutes, with our side having enjoyed the better of the game thus far.

Patrick