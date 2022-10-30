Video: Saka and Martinelli combine to give Arsenal very early lead

Gabriel Martinelli has scored with a glancing header to put Arsenal into the lead against Nottingham Forest inside the opening five minutes of play.

The Gunners have started brightly like they have many times this season, and will now be eager to build on their lead, after Bukayo Saka teed up the Brazilian in the opening minutes of the game,

GOAL Arsenal 1-0 Nott’m Forest (5 mins) The home side are quick out the blocks and have an early lead!

Gabriel Martinelli meets Bukayo Saka's cross to head home his fifth #PL goal of the season#ARSNFO pic.twitter.com/SN2SiN4jeF — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) October 30, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

This could well become a rout if we can continue to keep our opponents under this sort of pressure, and even at this early point into the game, we look certain to be claiming all three points.

Patrick