Video: Saka and Martinelli combine to give Arsenal very early lead

Gabriel Martinelli has scored with a glancing header to put Arsenal into the lead against Nottingham Forest inside the opening five minutes of play.

The Gunners have started brightly like they have many times this season, and will now be eager to build on their lead, after Bukayo Saka teed up the Brazilian in the opening minutes of the game,


This could well become a rout if we can continue to keep our opponents under this sort of pressure, and even at this early point into the game, we look certain to be claiming all three points.

