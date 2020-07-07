Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Saka brilliance puts gives Arsenal the lead over Foxes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened the scoring tonight, but the goal was given to him on a plate by the sheer brilliance of youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have been much the brighter side in attack thus far, and while Leicester have been well drilled and organised, Bukayo Saka has managed to find himself enough space to create a gift of a goal for Aubameyang, who just had to tap home.

Arsenal are on course to continue their amazing run of form in recent weeks, but we definitely cannot afford to get complacent.

Will our boys make a statement with a convincing win over our rivals?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs