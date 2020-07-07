Video: Saka brilliance puts gives Arsenal the lead over Foxes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened the scoring tonight, but the goal was given to him on a plate by the sheer brilliance of youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have been much the brighter side in attack thus far, and while Leicester have been well drilled and organised, Bukayo Saka has managed to find himself enough space to create a gift of a goal for Aubameyang, who just had to tap home.

GOAL FOR THE GUNNERS! 🔴 Ceballos plays a superb through ball for Saka to roll into the path of Aubameyang, who does what he does best! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Arsenal are on course to continue their amazing run of form in recent weeks, but we definitely cannot afford to get complacent.

Will our boys make a statement with a convincing win over our rivals?

Patrick