Video: Saka caps off fine team move to put Arsenal ahead

Bukayo Saka has continued his amazing run of form by putting Arsenal 2-1 up against Southampton.

The Gunners were pegged back early by Armstrong’s goal, but we have already overturned that deficit to take the lead before the break.

Nicolas Pepe levelled the score after the Saints failed to clear the ball from defence, with Emile Smith Rowe putting the Ivory Coast star in behind the defence, and Saka gets to round the keeper to put us ahead around 5 minutes from the half-time whistle.

Are Arsenal playing the best football of the division at present?

