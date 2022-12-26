Video: Saka fires Arsenal level shortly after the break

Arsenal have wasted little time in getting themselves level with West Ham after the interval, with Bukayo Saka finishing off a neat team move.

The Gunners were punished by Said Benrahma after William Saliba was deemed to have fouled Jarrod Bowen in the box, and we went into the break behind.

Thankfully we didn’t have to wait too long before their lead was nullified when Martin Odegaard played Saka in behind the defence, before calmly slotting his effort into the side netting.

Arsenal are back on level terms in unusual circumstances 😅 Martin Odegaard's mis-hit shot falls the way of Bukayo Saka who makes no mistake 👊#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/LtQnznp3cL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Before we could even post this video we have since scored again (video to follow).

Patrick