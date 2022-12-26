Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Saka fires Arsenal level shortly after the break

Arsenal have wasted little time in getting themselves level with West Ham after the interval, with Bukayo Saka finishing off a neat team move.

The Gunners were punished by Said Benrahma after William Saliba was deemed to have fouled Jarrod Bowen in the box, and we went into the break behind.

Thankfully we didn’t have to wait too long before their lead was nullified when Martin Odegaard played Saka in behind the defence, before calmly slotting his effort into the side netting.

Before we could even post this video we have since scored again (video to follow).

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka West Ham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs