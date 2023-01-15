Video – Saka forces error by Lloris to open scoring against Tottenham

What a brilliant start for Arsenal in the North London Derby!

Just as hoped we have taken an early lead through the France and Spurs keepewr Hugo Lloris, who has fumbled a shot from Bukayo Saka that had no chance of going in…

To be fair, the ball took a slight deflection on its way towards him but he was totally unprepared, and despite having both hands in front of him, he somehow managed to fumble it into the name

I’m not complaining, are you???

From SkySports

Arsenal strike first in the North London derby and it's a moment Hugo Lloris will want to forget! 😯 pic.twitter.com/VvKBUX4BdN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

This ome’s from Bein Sports, you just have to love the commentary!

And one rom NBC Sports (USA)