Video – Saka forces error by Lloris to open scoring against Tottenham

What a brilliant start for Arsenal in the North London Derby!

Just as hoped we have taken an early lead through the France and Spurs keepewr Hugo Lloris, who has fumbled a shot from Bukayo Saka that had no chance of going in…

To be fair, the ball took a slight deflection on its way towards him but he was totally unprepared, and despite having both hands in front of him, he somehow managed to fumble it into the name

I’m not complaining, are you???

From SkySports

This ome’s from Bein Sports, you just have to love the commentary!

And one rom NBC Sports (USA)

  1. Is it a ghost? Is it the shadow of Arsene Wengers great first decade. No, its St Totteringhams Day coming down our path. Buzz off though for a while St Tott, cos we need the Spuds to beat City later this week.

    They have a chance too; about the same chance I have to be the next Pope and I AINT EVEN CATHOLIC!

    Reply

