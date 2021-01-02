Arsenal News

Video – Saka makes it 2 with classy team goal

Arsenal have quickly gone two up at West Brom and it looks like it could be a whitewash in the snow, which is coming down in swathes at the moment.

After Tierney’s wonderful solo goal this was the perfect team goal, ending in Smith-Rowe rolling the perfect ball across the penalty are to Saka,who couldn’t miss if he tried!

Watch the movement from the whole team. Poor West Brom had no chance at all…

Enjoy

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs