Bukayo Saka scored the first goal against Sevilla from the penalty spot very early on in the Emirates Cup, but was quickly eclipsed by Gabriel Jesus who scored two goals in rapid succession.

Now Saka has capitalised on a terrible mistake from the Sevilla keeper which gave him an easy chance to get his second goal and Arsenal’s 4th in just 18 minutes…

Which one will be first to get his hat-trick? Jesus or Saka?

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal Media