Video: Saka makes no mistake in firing Arsenal into the mega-early lead

Brighton have failed to make it 70 seconds without conceding the opening goal, with Bukayo Saka firing home from close-range.

There was no surprises in the Gunners’ teamsheet, with the expected trio of Eddie Nketiah, Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all in from the kick-off, and two of that trio have been credited with the opening goal. The Brazilian’s effort deflected off the defender before falling to the English forward, who made no mistake in controlling the ball before placing his effort right into the net.

After seeing both Newcastle and Manchester City drop points earlier on today, this couldn’t have been a better start for our league-leading side.

