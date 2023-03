Bukayo Saka has continued his fine form with Arsenal’s opening goal against Everton.

The Gunners have finally broken the deadlock just before the break, with Saka getting the all-important touch.

WHAT A GOAL BUKAYO SAKA STARBOY EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/A8NnWbJkLj — S👻 (@scrapytweets) March 1, 2023

We actually looked to have doubled our lead moments later, but we had strayed just offside as we dispossessed the defender to break free.

Patrick