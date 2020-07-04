Video: Saka opens scoring with wonderful first-time effort

Arsenal have opened the scoring against Wolves in our crunch encounter this evening, with wonderkid Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet.

The 18 year-old has scored his first goal since signing his new bumper deal in midweek, putting the final touch on a lovely counter-attack.

This goal came at the perfect time, with little time for our opponents to reassess the job at hand, with the half-time whistle shortly after

A goal out of nothing for Arsenal! Bukayo Saka re-adjusts himself brilliantly before firing past Rui Patricio for his first ever Premier League goal! 👏 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

This has assured we go into the break with the lead, but can we push on and put the Wolves to the sword?

Patrick