Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Saka pours fuel on the fire as Arsenal run riot

Arsenal have scored three goals in 10 minutes to leave Slavia Prague needing a miracle to survive.

Bukayo Saka this time has fired into the net, literally moments after Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe had scored to leave Arsenal 3-0 up on the night, and 4-1 up on aggregate.

It was a fine team effort also, although the goalkeeper’s positioning could be questioned as he was easily beaten from distance.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & RMC Sport

How many goals are we expecting from the final hour of play?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Europa League Slavia Prague

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    April 15, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Arteta must be sacked! ONLY a three goal lead so far. Sorry, for a moment there I thought I was Highbury Hero or one of his sad ilk.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs