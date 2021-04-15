Video: Saka pours fuel on the fire as Arsenal run riot

Arsenal have scored three goals in 10 minutes to leave Slavia Prague needing a miracle to survive.

Bukayo Saka this time has fired into the net, literally moments after Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe had scored to leave Arsenal 3-0 up on the night, and 4-1 up on aggregate.

It was a fine team effort also, although the goalkeeper’s positioning could be questioned as he was easily beaten from distance.

SAKA THAT IS CLASS! 🔥 A fantastic start to the game for Arsenal who have scored THREE early goals! 💥💥💥#UEL pic.twitter.com/I8tStBBmUm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2021





