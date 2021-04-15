Video: Saka pours fuel on the fire as Arsenal run riot

Arsenal have scored three goals in 10 minutes to leave Slavia Prague needing a miracle to survive.
Bukayo Saka this time has fired into the net, literally moments after Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe had scored to leave Arsenal 3-0 up on the night, and 4-1 up on aggregate.
It was a fine team effort also, although the goalkeeper’s positioning could be questioned as he was easily beaten from distance.
How many goals are we expecting from the final hour of play?
Patrick
Arteta must be sacked! ONLY a three goal lead so far. Sorry, for a moment there I thought I was Highbury Hero or one of his sad ilk.