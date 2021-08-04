Video: Saka put through his paces on return to pre-season

Bukayo Saka is finally back with Arsenal ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, and looks sharp on his return to training.

The 19 year-old enjoyed an amazing debut international tournament for England this summer, helping them to reach the final only to miss out on penalties, and he was given an extended break before returning to the squad after his exploits with Gareth Southgate’s side.

Saka is back with the squad now with just under two weeks until the return of the Premier League, and he could potentially be in line to feature against Tottenham on Sunday when we play our final match of the Mind Series.

🌟 Starboy reporting for duty… And getting straight to work 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2021

Does Saka looked sharp and ready for 2021-22?

Patrick