Video: Saka puts Arsenal ahead early into Bodo/Glimt clash

Bukayo Saka has put Arsenal ahead thanks to a deflected effort, leaving Bodo/Glimt trailing in the opening half of their Europa League tie in Norway.

The Gunners are on course to maintain their 100% record in the competition thus far, as they go in chase of a third straight win, and today’s win will all-but seal our passage into the next round of the competition.

Today’s goal was a little fortunate, with Saka aiming his effort around to the goalkeeper’s left, with the deflection off the defender taking it the other side of the net, but the lead is deserved for our opening passage of play.

¡DE LA MANO DE SAKA! El atacante de Arsenal armó una pared con Nketiah y con algo de ayuda en un rebote, puso el 1-0 ante Bodo en la #UELxESPN. 📺 Mirá la #UEL por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/FHh3YrnxiA — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 13, 2022

