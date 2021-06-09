Video: Saka returns to full training for England but one key player absent

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has returned to full training today ahead od England’s opening group clash with Croatia on Sunday.

The European Championships are set to begin in just two more sleeps when Turkey kick things off against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico, while the Three Lions will get their bid to become European Champions going come Sunday afternoon.

Bukayo Saka had been a doubt for the clash after sitting out their most recent friendly against Romania with injury, but it will be a relief to see his back training with the squad today.

One player who didn’t make the session was Harry Maguire however, and he will now be expected to miss the first match at least.

Harry Maguire is not taking part in today's #ENG training session ahead of #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/0dFTReBfJG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2021

Could Saka be in line to start against Croatia?

Patrick