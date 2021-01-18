Video: Saka & Smith Rowe combine perfectly to double Arsenal’s lead

Emile Smith Rowe has continued his fine form of late by gifting Bukayo Saka one of the easiest finishes of his short career as Arsenal move two ahead of Newcastle.

The Gunners struggled to break the deadlock in the opening half despite our dominance, but have been much more clinical since the break.

Aubameyang opened the scoring shortly after the break, and Saka has now put paid to a beautiful team goal, with Smith Rowe playing in his young team-mate inside the box.

Are these two fast becoming the brightest prospects in English football?

Patrick