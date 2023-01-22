Video – Saka with a cracker to make it 2-1 against Man United

Get in there my son!

It is obvious that this Arsenal team have no intention of losing any game at all this season as Bukayo Saka has now made the comeback complete by scoring the Gunners second goal after going behind through Marcus Rashford.

And what a goal it was, completely out of nowhere right out on the wing with no one expecting a shot from there.

Come on you gunners!

BUKAYO SAKA. WHAT A TALENT 🌟🔥 pic.twitter.com/0qKwbHrd95 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023