Video – Saka’s back – Let’s have a look at what we have been missing

Arsenal have had a few pre-season games to get ready for the season opener against Brentford next week, but we have not had the pleasure of seeing our Euro Finalist Bukayo Saka, who has at last finished his holidays after his heartbreak at the Euros.

He certainly looked happy as he eased himself back into training at London Colney….

We could have done with seeing him get a few minutes game time against Chelsea last weekend, and he may not be fit enough to play in the Brentford game, but I thought it is worth looking at the skills that he showed for the Gunners last season, as a reminder of what we now have to look forward to again this season…

Arsenal finished the season in tremendous form, and we will need to be back to our very best when we face both Champions League Finalists at the Emirates in the space of a week after our visit to Brentford.

If Saka and Co are at the top of their game, I don’t see why we can’t surprise both Chelsea and Manchester City….