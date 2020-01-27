In the 4th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth, midfielder Joe Willock perfectly shifted his body to beat his man and spark an attacking opportunity for the Gunners.

The England youth international charged forwards before laying the ball off to Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli, the Brazilian starlet then slipped in Bukayo Saka after the makeshift full-back’s overlapping run.

Saka blasted the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish, the keeper had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the 18-year-old’s fine effort below:

What a hit from Saka! A well-worked move from Arsenal and the youngster crashes it home with real venom! Travers had no chance

Arsenal supporters will absolutely love to see some of our top talents combining to craft a well-worked goal.