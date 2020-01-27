Video: Bukayo Saka’s brilliant finish for Arsenal in FA Cup tie vs Bournemouth

Comments

Video-Saka-goal-for-Arsenal-vs-Bournemouth

In the 4th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Arsenal and Bournemouth, midfielder Joe Willock perfectly shifted his body to beat his man and spark an attacking opportunity for the Gunners.

The England youth international charged forwards before laying the ball off to Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli, the Brazilian starlet then slipped in Bukayo Saka after the makeshift full-back’s overlapping run.

Saka blasted the ball into the back of the net with a fine finish, the keeper had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the 18-year-old’s fine effort below:

Arsenal supporters will absolutely love to see some of our top talents combining to craft a well-worked goal.

Updated: January 27, 2020 — 8:22 pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.