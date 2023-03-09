Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Saliba finds the early Arsenal goal in Lisbon

William Saliba has headed Arsenal into the early lead against Sporting CP, despite our slow start.

The Gunners certainly haven’t been at their best so far, possibly due to ringing the changes to our starting line-up, but Fabio Vieira combined with young Saliba well to convert from the corner kick.

Hopefully the early goal will help us settle this evening, as a comfy win here should send us through despite the 90 minutes in London still to play.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Sporting William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs