Video: Saliba finds the early Arsenal goal in Lisbon

William Saliba has headed Arsenal into the early lead against Sporting CP, despite our slow start.

The Gunners certainly haven’t been at their best so far, possibly due to ringing the changes to our starting line-up, but Fabio Vieira combined with young Saliba well to convert from the corner kick.

SALIBAAA 🎶 A fantastic header from the Frenchman to put Arsenal ahead 💥#UEL pic.twitter.com/RJrqruDJrA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023

Hopefully the early goal will help us settle this evening, as a comfy win here should send us through despite the 90 minutes in London still to play.

Patrick