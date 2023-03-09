Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Scrappy Sporting goal gives Arsenal cause for concern

Arsenal trail 2-1 against Sporting CP in Lisbon after Paulinho’s strike.

The Gunners were leading after William Saliba’s headed effort, but the teams went into half-time level after a similar goal at the other end.

It was the home side who struck first blood after the break after we failed to clear our lines, but we’ve already hit back with an equaliser.

It has since turned into a 2-2 scoreline, video to follow.

