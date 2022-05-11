Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Seaman explains why Arsenal ‘need’ CL football more than Spurs

David Seaman has claimed that it would be more important for Arsenal secure a return to the Champions League than it would for Tottenham, with us having played out the current campaign without any European football whatsoever.

The Gunners are currently on course for their first CL challenge in five years, with a four-point cushion over Spurs in the race for the top-four, but that lead could be cut to one should our noisy neighbours secure the win tomorrow.

Seaman insists that it will be our focus not to lose, before explaining why it would be so important for us to qualify for the CL.

Do you agree that is more important to us at present or would it be just as important for their present and future as it would ours?

Patrick

