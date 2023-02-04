Video: Sean Dyche’s Everton land deserved opener against Arsenal

Everton have found the opening goal against Arsenal on the hourmark, with James Tarkowski heading his side into the lead.

The Gunners have struggled to deal with the new-manager bounce of the home side this afternoon, and can have little complaint in falling behind in the match.

TARKOWSKIIIII!! 🤩 The Sean Dyche era is up and running at Goodison Park as league leaders Arsenal go 1-0 down… 😳#EPL pic.twitter.com/cCOTIon2YQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2023

We had just opted to make the double change of bringing on Jorginho and Leandro Trossard just before the goal, and we will now have to hope that has the desired effect to turn this around.

Patrick