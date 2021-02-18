Video: Shock miss by Aubameyang to put Arsenal ahead

Arsenal should be 1-0 up in their Europa League clash with Benfica, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed an absolute sitter.

The Gunners have marginally been the better side, after a tactical chess match for the opening 15 minutes, but all the best chances have been ours.

This one below will leave you shell-shocked, when the exact man who you want to be given a clearcut chance puts the easiest of finishes wide.

There is plenty of time to get the win that we want, but you have to wonder if it is going to be our night when you see misses like this.

