Video: Shocking defending allows forward to fire Liverpool ahead

Liverpool have taken the lead after Diogo Jota has walked through our defence before placing his weak effort beyond Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdsale.

While our team has started brightly, already the Reds have had the ball in the back of the net twice, albeit with Matip clearly offside for the first which was rightly ruled out, but we cannot afford any more mistakes like we have just witnessed.

Jota has nutmegged Tomiyasu before cutting across both centre-backs before his weak shot has dribbled past the back line and into the goal.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

There is plenty of time to get back in the game, but it definitely wasn’t the start that we wanted, and we need to be focused at both ends of the field if we are going to reach the final.

Patrick