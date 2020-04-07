Video: Should Arsenal have kept Santi Cazorla?

Santi Cazorla was allowed to leave the club in the summer of 2018 after a number of injuries hampered his last three years at the club.

You could argue that when he was fit at any point during those seasons that he would return to the first-team squad and have an impact, but with such little playing time to account for, we can excuse the club for not choosing to extend his contract.

Since leaving the club he has gone relatively injury-free which is all the more frustrating. Not only has he been fit to play almost throughout since the summer of 2018, he has been in fine form, scoring and assisting goals for his usual midfield role as if he had never stopped.

Our side however has lacked a player with that creative spark, especially from the deeper role, and are currently on the look-out for a new signing of that mould.

There is talk that we could make an offer to bring Santi back to the Emirates this summer, when his current deal expires, and that could have longer term aspirations with him a potential coach in the future.

Should we resign Cazorla this summer to play in the first-team?

Patrick