Video: Should Arsenal re-sign this former striker?

Arsenal are believed to be thoroughly on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believed likely to quit the club.

The Gabon international is inside the final 18 months of his current deal, and should we fail to persuade him to extend his deal, we may be forced to let him go this summer, in fear of losing him for free 12 months later.

A number of targets have been linked as his replacement, with Luka Jovic, Raul Jimenez and Myron Boadu, but a former Arsenal academic is also believed to be on our wishlist.

Donyell Malen spent two years at our club, leaving Ajax to join our academy in 2015, before being sold to PSV in 2017 for a lowly £500,000, and is now being tipped for a big-money £48 Million return.

It remains to be seen whether he is ready to fill such big boots like Aubameyang’s, but his goal tally of the last two seasons certainly tells me he is well on the way to becoming a top striker.

Have a look at his goals from this season and let us know below what you think.

Should Malen be top of our wishlist this summer?

Patrick