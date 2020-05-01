Video: Should Arsenal replace Mkhitaryan with Cengiz Ünder? Skills, Goals & Best bits

AS Roma are keen on keeping Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his loan deal expires this summer, and will offer Arsenal a chance to sign Cengiz Ünder.

Our club is believed to be open to the sale of Mkhitaryan this summer, and with only a year remaining on his current deal, another loan deal would make little sense.

Roma are now said to be willing to offer us the chance to sign 22 year-old Ünder, who has been linked with our club over the past few seasons.

The right-winger is full international for Turkey, but has been used sparingly at the Stadio Olimpico, and may well jump at the chance for a change of scenery.

Watch some of Ünder’s best bits below and let us know if you think we should accept a possible offer to trade for Mkhi.

Would Ünder be a good addition to our playing squad? Could he be a good value option this summer with our funds expected to be stringent?

Patrick