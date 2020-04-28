Video: Should Arteta blood Emile Smith Rowe in the first-team next term?

Emile Smith-Rowe was enjoying a spell on loan with Huddersfield before football was suspended, but should he get the chance to play for Arsenal next season?

The young midfielder is highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, but has so far failed to earn a regular starting role in the side, and has found himself sent out on his second loan deal in order to gain first-team experience.

The youngster has made a big impression in the Championship, earning a regular firs-team spot ahead of former Gunner Chris Willock, Joseph Willock’s older brother, but I expect Smith-Rowe to stay at Arsenal going into the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s methods have brought the best out of a number of players, and his attention to detail has been praised, and his influence on young Emile moving forward could prove to be key.

The 19 year-old has a mass of raw ability that needs to be channelled, as you will see below, and I for one believe that he would learn more in training with Arteta than he would be playing in the Championship.

Do we think the player asked to move in order to get some regular action? Shouls Arteta find a role for him in the first-team squad?

Patrick