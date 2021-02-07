Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Should Lacazette have got a penalty for this tussle with Martinez?

Arsenal lost for the second time in a week, but there have been murmurs on Twitter that Alexandre Lacazette should have been given a penalty when Emi Martinez pulled him over by his shirt making it impossible for him to play the ball in the centre of the penalty area.

Some disagree and say that Laca was already leaning into our old keeper, but it does look like Martinez clearly grabbed laca’s shirt with both hands to start of the tussle.

What do you think?

7 Comments

  1. Davi says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Yeah, looks like a foul to me.

  2. Dan kit says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:35 am

    And a red card ,last man in my book
    The Saka one not so clear cut ,but with his speed he would have gotten away from the last man .
    Watching Mike Deans and Lee masons performance last night I’ve got to say that we might the most incompetent(or cheating ) officials in world football .
    Also after watching the Southampton red card (the same 2 clown officials)decision get rescinded how on earth didnt Luizs .

  3. PJ-SA says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Games over, we harp on “what ifs” instead of focusing on controlling what we can control like our lack of focus and slow build up play

    1. Davi says:
      February 7, 2021 at 10:40 am

      I do think it’s important to highlight these referee mistakes (if we just ignore it, nothing will get better) while acknowledging that the team should have done more and there are areas for improvement

  4. Neil Fitt says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Decisions not going our way,lacassette didn’t lean,his shirt was clearly pulled by Martinez first.outcome ,red card for keeper and a penalty. Not this year Arsenal,officials don’t like us.

  5. Wyoming says:
    February 7, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Its 50/50. Goalie gets the benefit of the doubt 9 times out of 10.

  6. Sue says:
    February 7, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Martinez said to Laca “You were pushing me first bro”

