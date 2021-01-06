Video: Sky pundits laugh at Arsenal as Ozil stats emerge

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out by Arsenal during the last 12 months, and is linked with an exit this month.

The former World Cup winner with Germany has been known for his amazing creativity over the years, but despite him possessing something that the Gunners’ current squad lacks, he has found no chances to play in recent months.

Ozil has since been frozen out of the playing squad altogether following the decision to omit him from their Europa and Premier League quotas since October.

While his situation may or may not be down to football, you can’t help but squirm as the pundits at Sky laugh at our expense when his stats are shown.

Is there seriously no room in the squad for him?

