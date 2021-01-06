Video: Sky pundits laugh at Arsenal as Ozil stats emerge

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out by Arsenal during the last 12 months, and is linked with an exit this month.
The former World Cup winner with Germany has been known for his amazing creativity over the years, but despite him possessing something that the Gunners’ current squad lacks, he has found no chances to play in recent months.
Ozil has since been frozen out of the playing squad altogether following the decision to omit him from their Europa and Premier League quotas since October.
While his situation may or may not be down to football, you can’t help but squirm as the pundits at Sky laugh at our expense when his stats are shown.
Is there seriously no room in the squad for him?
Patrick
That season when arsenal were challenging for the title ,but sanchez got injured and that clown giroud deputised but embarked on a 13 game none scoring run. Leicester would win the title. Ozil was imperious even with sanchez injured but clearly a second rate striker couldn’t finish the chances made for him.
The board at Arsenal never built the team around him and sanchez – it’s unsurprising that it has ended the way it has. A owner with zero ambition , a previous chairman wanting a manager out followed by a collective of idiots who only served for their own purposes
Good luck to ozil
It is such a shame the way it has gone for Ozil.
I really wanted to see him play with TP behind him but it looks like that will never happen now.
For me its money and that is the only reason he hasnt played since March.
we all know or atleast should know how contracts work, he isnt collecting 350k per week, its probably 150k as everything else in that contract is made up of bonuses, assists, goals appearances etc etc.
So dropping him from all squads is a massive financial win for Arsenal as they only have to pay him base salary while he isnt playing, which is probably the reason why he hasnt even played for the under 23’s.
The club i have loved and respected my whole life has become a tad rotten at its core and that can only come from the owners and board.
If Ozil has indeed agreed to go to Turkey, I wish him all the best and hope that he can do something with whats left of his career