Video: Smith Rowe and Saka combine to give Arsenal lead in the North London Derby

Arsenal are ahead early on against our noisy neighbours Tottenham thanks to our two academy graduates combining in the box.

Bukayo Saka’s run down the right saw it all open up, and when he faked the defender to create space before playing it into the middle of the box, Emile Smith Rowe had it easy to finish off and put us ahead.

It has been a bright start on our part, and an all-round terrible opening 15 minutes for our rivals, and fingers crossed we can get another before our rivals have a chance to wake up.



Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Can we close out the result nice and early?

Patrick