Video: Smith Rowe becomes youngest Arsenal midfielder to score in three in-a-row

Emile Smith Rowe has scored the opening goal against Watford to become the youngest midfielder to score in three games in a row for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been on top for most of the afternoon, but despite our dominance had to wait almost an hour of play before getting our breakthrough.

Bukayo Saka had the ball in the net in the first-half, only for VAR to rightly overturn the decision to allow the strike, but our other academy product has given us the lead with a fine effort.

Pictures courtesy of SK Live

Will Arsenal be able to build on our lead to make this a little more comfortable than it has been?

