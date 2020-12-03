Video: Smith Rowe completes fine team move to put Arsenal further clear

Emile Smith Rowe has added his first goal of the season in only his second senior appearance, adding to his assist for Arsenal last week in his first.

The youngster agreed not to go out on loan again this season after impressing for Huddersfield earlier in 2020, but suffered an injury in pre-season which stunted his hopes of picking up minutes.

Emile has now added a second goal contribution on his second senior outing of the term, putting the final touch on a fine team move.

Smith Rowe goal vs Viena 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIA7FZGg7y — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) December 3, 2020

Does he look ready to make an impact in the Premier League?

