Video: Smith Rowe doubles our lead against Leicester early on

Emile Smith Rowe has fired Arsenal into a 2-0 lead as he pounced on the loose ball in the Leicester penalty area.

The Gunners have run the Foxes ragged so far, with the hosts barely able to string a series of passes together as we pile on the pressure, and have duly taken a two-goal advantage inside the opening 20 minutes of play, with ESR adding to Gabriel Magalhaes opener 10 minutes prior.

Right place, right time. Emile Smith Rowe doubles the Gunners' lead 👌 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Arsenal are on fire here! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYvMOCGyu1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 30, 2021



Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

We could well send out a statement to our rivals as we look to climb the table, and we will surely be winning this by more should we continue to play as we are.

Patrick

