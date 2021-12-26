Video: Smith Rowe makes it five despite tight VAR check

Emile Smith Rowe has completed the rout of Norwich by scoring Arsenal’s fifth of the game.

The Gunners wasted little time in taking the lead early on, and it has always looked like there was only to be one likely result throughout.

Two goals inside the last 10 minutes will have hurt the home side despite the loss being sealed long ago, but Emile Smith Rowe will have no complaints after coming off the bench to add to his goal tally.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Smith Rowe must be wondering what more he can do to get back in the starting line-up, but he cannot complain when his team is winning the way it is.

Patrick

