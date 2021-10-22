Video: Smith Rowe makes it three as Arsenal run riot

Arsenal have been in top form this evening to completely dominate Aston Villa, and Emile Smith Rowe has scored to put us 3-0 ahead.

The Gunners really needed this performance, having failed to beat either Brighton or Crystal Palace, but they have showed focus throughout the 90 minutes today to claim a comfortable advantage.

Thomas Partey headed us into the lead in the first-half, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the rebound from his own penalty attempt on the stroke of half-time, and now shortly into the second-half Emile Smith Rowe has made it three.

Is that game over? Arsenal lead 3-0 🎯 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League #ARSAVL 📺 pic.twitter.com/aX604jkjv9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2021

There is still 25 minutes remaining at this point, but so far there is nothing to complain about this performance.

Patrick