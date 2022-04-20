Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Smith-Rowe puts Arsenal back ahead against Chelsea 2-1

This is end to end stuff!

Arsenal suddenly take the lead yet again very quickly as Bukayo Saka does a nutmeg and the ball finally ends up at Smith-Rowe’s feet and he cooly slots it past Mendy into the Chelsea net. Everyone thought this one would be an easy win for Chelsea but Arsenal are looking up for it.

This is one of the most exciting first half-hour i have seen in any game this season!

COYG!

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs