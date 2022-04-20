Video – Smith-Rowe puts Arsenal back ahead against Chelsea 2-1

This is end to end stuff!

Arsenal suddenly take the lead yet again very quickly as Bukayo Saka does a nutmeg and the ball finally ends up at Smith-Rowe’s feet and he cooly slots it past Mendy into the Chelsea net. Everyone thought this one would be an easy win for Chelsea but Arsenal are looking up for it.

This is one of the most exciting first half-hour i have seen in any game this season!

COYG!

𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 😱 Emile Smith Rowe slots home with a tidy finish. What a game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/49R49xU1pF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022